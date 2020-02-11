Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus raised Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.96.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 453,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,261,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $6,565,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,079,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,967,348 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

