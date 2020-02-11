ValuEngine Lowers Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BZH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush cut Beazer Homes USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:BZH opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,188.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $318,319.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,329.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,392 shares of company stock valued at $618,719 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

