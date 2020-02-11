Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 75,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,444 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

