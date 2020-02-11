Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

