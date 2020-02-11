Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 650,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,383 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Vereit by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 265,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 104,079 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vereit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,357,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vereit by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 668,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 134,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Vereit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

NYSE VER opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

