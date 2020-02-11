Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report $217.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.99 million and the lowest is $216.60 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $95.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 126.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $610.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $612.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $885.59 million, with estimates ranging from $873.80 million to $907.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Victory Capital by 1,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 256,296 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,671,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 616,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 331.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.80. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

