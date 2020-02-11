Watsco (WSO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WSO opened at $171.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.51. Watsco has a twelve month low of $136.45 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

