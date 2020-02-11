Wedbush Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $36.50

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $34.50 to $36.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global cut Twitter from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America set a $39.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $41.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Twitter from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. Twitter has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $532,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,289 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

