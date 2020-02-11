Wells Fargo & Co Raises Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $75.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.01.

NYSE BLL opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. Ball has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average is $71.05.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $596,226.10. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,836. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 184,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Ball by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 26,715 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 63.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 700,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 272,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 136.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

