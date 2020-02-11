WEX (WEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WEX (NYSE:WEX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect WEX to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEX opened at $214.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.09. WEX has a 1 year low of $165.73 and a 1 year high of $234.95.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.38.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

