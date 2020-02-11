Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce $4.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the highest is $4.62 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $20.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 billion to $20.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $21.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.25.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $149.41 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 18.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 35,341 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,808,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

