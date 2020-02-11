Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,375.00

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,375 ($57.55) and last traded at GBX 4,335 ($57.02), with a volume of 17048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,280 ($56.30).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Societe Generale raised Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,338.89 ($57.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,097.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,807.02.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,175 ($54.92), for a total value of £626,250 ($823,796.37). Also, insider Iain Wetherall bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,110 ($54.06) per share, for a total transaction of £256,875 ($337,904.50).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

