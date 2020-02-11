World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $77.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WWE. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $110.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.76.

WWE opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.40. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

