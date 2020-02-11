Zacks: Analysts Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $652.66 Million

Analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to report sales of $652.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650.32 million and the highest is $655.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $67,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $662,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,759.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 81.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GO stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.