Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZEN. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.76.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $326,812.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,460.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $143,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,271.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,680 shares of company stock worth $6,596,015 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Zendesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Zendesk by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

