Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,571,000 after purchasing an additional 203,268 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $25,567,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 33.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,992,000 after purchasing an additional 123,252 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $16,070,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,976,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $158.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $111.17 and a 1-year high of $159.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.27.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

