-$0.56 EPS Expected for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.59). Establishment Labs reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Establishment Labs.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 75.10% and a negative net margin of 52.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

