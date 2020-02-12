1,883 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 178,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,309,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.84 and a 200-day moving average of $125.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

