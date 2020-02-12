3,236 Shares in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 743.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

In other CONMED news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

CNMD opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average of $103.58.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

