3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in 3M by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.93. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

