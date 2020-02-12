872 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $243.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.19 and a fifty-two week high of $244.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.90.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

