ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABMD. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $175.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.47. ABIOMED has a one year low of $155.02 and a one year high of $364.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.41.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 429.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 45,944 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

