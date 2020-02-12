ACCO Brands’ (ACCO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

