Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.55. Albany International has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.