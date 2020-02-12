Alkermes (ALKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALKS opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

