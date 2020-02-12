Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,313.78.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,150.80 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,913.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,816.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

