American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Eagle have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure due to management’s bleak earnings guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter. The company is grappling with persistent challenges in the AE apparel business, which is likely to continue in the fiscal fourth quarter. Moreover, increased promotions and higher SG&A expenses might hurt margins. Nevertheless, the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2019 sales beat estimates but earnings were in line. Also, the company witnessed comps growth for the 19th straight quarter, driven by strong performances across AE Jeans, Aerie and the digital channel. Moreover, strength in its AE and Aerie brands as well as solid growth across stores and digital channels have been aiding top and bottom lines.”

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.69.

Shares of AEO opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.