Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Rollins also reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 8.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $39.50 on Friday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.