Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. Upwork reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upwork.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Upwork news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $114,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,163.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,864 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Upwork by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Upwork by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Upwork has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

