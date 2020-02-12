Arista Networks’ (ANET) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.12.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $231.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.39. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,772 shares of company stock worth $8,118,177. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

