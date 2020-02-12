ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $139.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.81. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.80.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.16). ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

