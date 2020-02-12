ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine cut ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.84. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

