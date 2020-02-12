Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.92.

APR.UN opened at C$12.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.54. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$10.25 and a 52-week high of C$12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The stock has a market cap of $470.84 million and a P/E ratio of 70.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 451.98%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

