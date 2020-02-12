Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $364,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 771,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 123,624 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 445,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 68,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

