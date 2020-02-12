Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000.

SSO stock opened at $162.86 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $164.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.93.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

