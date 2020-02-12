Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $378.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.24. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $328.72 and a 12-month high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

