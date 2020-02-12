Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17.

