AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from an add rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.66.

About AVIVA PLC/ADR

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

