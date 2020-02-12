BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $2,150.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,913.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,816.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,070.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

