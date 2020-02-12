Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,761 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,553 shares of company stock worth $2,260,585 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $310.68 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.26 and a fifty-two week high of $316.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

