Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in American Express by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 267,113 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $132.63 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $106.24 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

