Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,677 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,448 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 102,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 22,457 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $136.13 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.59 and its 200 day moving average is $134.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.