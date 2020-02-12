Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $763,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $547,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra boosted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen started coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.