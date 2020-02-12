Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

GE stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

