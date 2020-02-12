Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Shares of GIS opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

