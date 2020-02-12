Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus set a $82.00 price objective on CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

Shares of CSX opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

