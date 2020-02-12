Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 34,076 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Federal were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Federal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Federal by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Central Federal during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Central Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of Central Federal stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Central Federal Co. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

