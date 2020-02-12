Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.