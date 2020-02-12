Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,418 shares of company stock worth $14,719,668 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

