Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $891,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in FedEx by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 35,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in FedEx by 39.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.96. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 752.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

